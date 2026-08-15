IND Vs SL 1st Test, Stumps Day 1: Devdutt Padikkal Century Powers India To 288/2 In Galle; Rahul Suffers Injury Scare

A magnificent century from Devdutt Padikkal ensured that India were in the driver's seat at Stumps on Day 1 of the IND vs SL 1st Test in Galle on Saturday. Padikkal remained unbeaten on 131 with Rishabh Pant for company. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal got starts while KL Rahul stroked a fluent 77 before retiring hurt with cramps.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat first in beautiful batting conditions at the picturesque Galle Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul got off to a brisk start only for the left-hander to unfortunately get run out in a terrible mix up. Padikkal joined his Karnataka teammate Rahul at the crease and the left-right duo started India's spell of dominance.

Padikkal was more aggressive, while Rahul bided his time, holding his end patiently. The two batters frustrated the Sri Lankan bowlers, who struggled to consistently get the right line and lengths. They batted the entire second session, both scoring half-centuries.