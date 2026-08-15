IND vs SL, 1st Test: Shubman Gill Wins Toss & Elects To Bat First In High-Stakes Galle Clash

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India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

Gill opted to put runs on the board first, with India aiming to make the most of the batting conditions in the opening stages of the contest. The visitors will look to build a strong first-innings total before Sri Lanka’s spinners come into play as the match progresses.

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The Test is being played on India’s Independence Day, with the Indian team having earlier gathered at the venue to hoist the Tricolour and mark the special occasion.

India will be hoping for a strong start to the series as the visitors take on Sri Lanka in Galle. The two-match series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, making the contest significant for both teams.