IND vs SL, 1st Test: Rain Interrupts Team India's Strong Start Against Sri Lanka In Galle

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The start of the second session on the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka was delayed due to a wet outfield here on Saturday.

The rains arrived here during the lunch break, forcing the ground staff to cover the field while there was a break in play.

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India went into the lunch break having made a strong start to their innings, reaching 101 for one. While Yashasvi Jaiswal (32) run out after an unfortunate mix-up with opener KL Rahul in the first session, India continued to consolidate their position.

Devdutt Padikkal (35 not out) played a few attractive strokes while Rahul remained resolute to reach 32 not out when lunch was taken.

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