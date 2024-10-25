 IND vs SA: Team India Name 3 Uncapped Players For T20I Series Against South Africa
IND vs SA: Team India Name 3 Uncapped Players For T20I Series Against South Africa

The four-game T20I series between India and South Africa begins on November 8 at Kingsmead in Durban.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the T20I series against South Africa also on the horizon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have named the squads for the same too. The uncapped duo of Ramandeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak have earned their maiden call-ups, while Riyan Parag, Mayank Yadav, and Shivam Dube are missing out of the touring party.

Parag, who has played limited-overs cricket for India, is undergoing rehabilitation as the BCCI mentioned that he is suffering from a chronic right shoulder injury. However, speedster Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Shivam are ruled out due to what are unspecified injuries.

Ramandeep Singh, part of Kolkata Knight Riders' tournament-winning squad in IPL 2024, has featured in 56 T20Is. While Ramandeep only has one half-century, he has a strike rate of 167.83 with 480 runs. Vyshak, meanwhile, has represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in multiple seasons and has taken 42 scalps in 30 T20Is at 20.88.

Left-arm seamer Yash Dayal is yet another uncapped player, but was part of the Test squad to face Bangladesh.

India's squad for T20I series against South Africa:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

The four-game T20I series begins on November 8 in Durban. The remaining three T20Is are on 10th in Gqeberha, on the 13th in Centurion, and on the 15th in Johannesburg.

