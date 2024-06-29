IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Final Weather Update: Barbados Wakes Up To Clear Skies Ahead of Summit Clash

With the Kensington Oval in Barbados set to host the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa on Saturday, the weather conditions has suddenly looked quite promising for a full game. An Indian journalist named Vimal Kumar shared visuals of the city's skies, claiming that it hasn't rained in 8 hours.

The weather forecast seen earlier offered grim predictions. According to Accuweather, the chances of precipitation were a considerable 44% with a cloud cover at a massive 98%, while the temperature hovers around 31 degrees. The conditions didn't seem too promising for the afternoon either, with the probability of precipitation being 46%, with the weather set to remain cloudy. The cloud cover increases to 99%.

It’s all fine here in Barbados! No rain since last 8 hours. pic.twitter.com/fj5GDGFj23 — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) June 29, 2024

Nevertheless, the ICC has kept a reserve day and an additional 190 minutes on both days to complete the match. If even the reserve day isn't enough to produce a result, both India and South Africa will be declared joint winners.

India or South Africa can become the first unbeaten side to win the Men's T20 World Cup:

With both sides unbeaten heading into the final, they have the chance to become the first side to lift the Men's T20 World Cup without losing a match. The Proteas have beaten strong sides like England, West Indies, and Afghanistan on their road to the final and have reached this stage for the first time across any World Cup edition.

India, meanwhile, have been expertly lead by Rohit Sharma and seemed like a complete side. The inaugural champions defeated Australia and England in the last two matches, boosting their confidence further. Their current form makes them slight favourites ahead of South Africa and seem primed to end their trophy drought.