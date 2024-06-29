 IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Changes The Game With Sensational Catch To Dismiss David Miller; VIDEO
Team India finally ended their 11-year ICC title drought with a thrilling seven-run win over Proteas, who played their first World Cup Final in their cricketing history.

Suryakumar Yadav changed the scenario of the match by taking a brilliant catch of David Miller in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

Team India finally ended their 11-year ICC title drought with a thrilling seven-run win over Proteas, who played their first World Cup Final in their cricketing history. When Team India needed just 16 off 6 balls, Hardik Pandya was brought into the attack by Rohit Sharma and he held his nerves as he picked a crucial wicket of David Miller and conceded just seven runs to secure a win for the Men in Blue.

Miller's wicket changed the entire scenario of the match as Suryakumar Yadav took a catch to dismiss him. The dismissal took place on the first ball of the final over of the match when Miller attempted a six towards long-off off Hardik Pandya's full toss delivery. But, Suryakumar appeared nowhere to pluck the ball and juggled it up as he was going over the boundary ropes before he came back in to take the catch.

