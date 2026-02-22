 IND VS SA T20 WC26: South Africa Batting First In Ahmedabad, Axar Patel Benched For Washington Sundar
South Africa captain won the toss and opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams arrive for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match unbeaten and will aim to continue their good run. India captain Suryakumar Yadav made no changes to the playing XI, with Axar Patel left out for Washington Sundar.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
article-image

India captain Suryakumar Yadav made no changes to the playing XI, with Axar Patel left out for Washington Sundar. Patel was rested for the game against Netherlands at the same venue, and remained benched with Sundar's off-spin likely to be used against South Africa's left-handers.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

