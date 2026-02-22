 IND VS SA T20 WC26: Hardik Pandya's Final Over Goes For 20 As India Need 188 To Win In Record Chase At Ahmedabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND VS SA T20 WC26: Hardik Pandya's Final Over Goes For 20 As India Need 188 To Win In Record Chase At Ahmedabad

IND VS SA T20 WC26: Hardik Pandya's Final Over Goes For 20 As India Need 188 To Win In Record Chase At Ahmedabad

India will need a record chase to bag the two points at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. South Africa recovered from 20/3 to post a competitive 187/7 after Stubbs struck 20 in Hardik Pandya's final over. David Miller struck a masterful half-century, while Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/15.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 09:05 PM IST
article-image

India will need a record chase to bag the two points at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. South Africa recovered from 20/3 to post a competitive 187/7 after Stubbs struck 20 in Hardik Pandya's final over. David Miller struck a masterful half-century, while Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/15.

The Proteas did find themselves down in the dumps but veteran Miller and young Brevis launched a counter-attack that was both swift and brutal. Between the duo, they clobbered half a dozen of maximums but just when the black-soil strip at the Motera started helping the stroke players, the duo got out.

It was Tristan Stubbs who took South Africa past the 185-run mark with a couple of huge sixes off the final two deliveries of the innings bowled by Hardik Pandya.

FPJ Shorts
IND VS SA T20 WC26: Hardik Pandya's Final Over Goes For 20 As India Need 188 To Win In Record Chase At Ahmedabad
IND VS SA T20 WC26: Hardik Pandya's Final Over Goes For 20 As India Need 188 To Win In Record Chase At Ahmedabad
No Chemistry? Coping With Intimacy Issues In Arranged Marriage
No Chemistry? Coping With Intimacy Issues In Arranged Marriage
Versova Residents Protest Felling Of 530 Trees For Coastal Road; 'We Nurtured Them Like Children,' Say Emotional Park Users
Versova Residents Protest Felling Of 530 Trees For Coastal Road; 'We Nurtured Them Like Children,' Say Emotional Park Users
‘Journey Began In 1967 Continues With Same Dedication’: Maha Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar On Sharad Pawar’s 60-Year Milestone In Parliamentary Politics
‘Journey Began In 1967 Continues With Same Dedication’: Maha Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar On Sharad Pawar’s 60-Year Milestone In Parliamentary Politics
Follow us on