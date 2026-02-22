IND VS SA T20 WC26: Hardik Pandya's Final Over Goes For 20 As India Need 188 To Win In Record Chase At Ahmedabad

India will need a record chase to bag the two points at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. South Africa recovered from 20/3 to post a competitive 187/7 after Stubbs struck 20 in Hardik Pandya's final over. David Miller struck a masterful half-century, while Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/15.

The Proteas did find themselves down in the dumps but veteran Miller and young Brevis launched a counter-attack that was both swift and brutal. Between the duo, they clobbered half a dozen of maximums but just when the black-soil strip at the Motera started helping the stroke players, the duo got out.

It was Tristan Stubbs who took South Africa past the 185-run mark with a couple of huge sixes off the final two deliveries of the innings bowled by Hardik Pandya.