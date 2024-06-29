IND vs SA, T20 WC 2024 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Barbados? Here's What Weather Forecast Predicts

Kensington Oval (L) will host the final. | (Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma and Aiden Markram will marshal their troops as the ultimate glory in the shortest format awaits at Bridgetown, Barbados. However, with rain consistently interrupting plenty of matches in T20 World Cup 2024, the weather will largely be on focus when India face South Africa in the summit clash on Saturday.

According to Accuweather, the chances of precipitation is a considerable 44% with a cloud cover at a massive 98%, while the temperature hovers around 31 degrees. The conditions aren't too promising for the afternoon either, with the probability of precipitation being 46%, with the weather set to remain cloudy. The cloud cover increases to 99%.

While a full game is likely to be on the cards, it won't be without interruptions.

A minimum of 10 overs need to be bowled for a result in the final. If the minimum overs cannot be completed on the scheduled day of the clash, the final will move to the reserve day (June 30th). Furthermore, 190 minutes have been allocated on the day of the final and the reserve day. According to rule 13.6.2.2 of ICC's playing conditions, it states:

"If the reserve day is allocated, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day."

If even the reserve day fails to produce a result, India and South Africa will be joint winners.

India or South Africa can become the first unbeaten side to win the Men's T20 World Cup:

With both sides unbeaten heading into the final, they have the chance to become the first side to lift the Men's T20 World Cup without losing a match. The Proteas have beaten strong sides like England, West Indies, and Afghanistan on their road to the final and have reached this stage for the first time across any World Cup edition.

India, meanwhile, have been expertly lead by Rohit Sharma and seemed like a complete side. The inaugural champions defeated Australia and England in the last two matches, boosting their confidence further. Their current form makes them slight favourites ahead of South Africa and seem primed to end their trophy drought.