IND Vs SA ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Ahmedabad Stunned As India Lose 2nd Wicket Inside Powerplay | VIDEO

The Indian fans present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad were stunned as India lost its second valuable wicket inside the powerplay in the crucial India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash on Sunday.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma | X

Ahmedabad, February 22: The Indian fans present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad were stunned as India lost its second valuable wicket inside the powerplay in the crucial India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash on Sunday. The entire crowd went silence as Tilak Varma got out on the very first ball bowled by Marco Jansen.

Chasing a target of 188 runs, Ishan Kishan was out without scoring in the very first over bowled by captain Aiden Markram. Abhishek Sharma came on strike after Tilak Varma took a single and the batter who was struggling to open his account in the tournament, scored a boundary to score his first runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Tilak Varma came on strike as the ball was handed over to Marco Jansen. A huge appeal was made as Tilak Varma edged a ball which went straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock. The umpire gave his decision in favour of the bowler, after which Tilak Varma took a review and the crowd present in the stadium waited with their fingers crossed.

Tilak Varma was given out as the ball nicked his bat which was seen in the replay. Tilak Varma had to then take a long walk back to the dugout after he was given out and India also lost one of their reviews in the process.

