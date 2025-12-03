 IND vs SA 2nd ODI Toss Update: India Batting First With Unchanged XI As Toss Rut Continues, Temba Bavuma Back For Proteas
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Toss Update: India Batting First With Unchanged XI As Toss Rut Continues, Temba Bavuma Back For Proteas

India will hope to seal the series when they take the field in Raipur today. India captain KL Rahul continued India's run of losing tosses and opted to field first on Wednesday. South Africa welcomed back Temba Bavuma, while India named an unchanged XI for the game.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: X/BCCI

India and South Africa gear up for a crucial showdown in the second ODI on Tuesday. It is only the second ever ODI match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. The hosts come into game with a 1-0 series lead, having sealed a 17-run win in Ranchi on Sunday.

India had lost 19 straight tosses heading into the Raipur clash. KL Rahul continued that streak on Wednesday, losing the toss. The probability of India losing the toss for 20 straight ODIs is 0.000095%. With dew set to come in later the day, it was a no brainer for Temba Bavuma to chase.

Proteas made three changes, with Bavuma returning alongside Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi. India retained their same XI, meaning there was no place yet for Rishabh Pant in the side.

IND vs SA Playing XI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Pitch Report

The Raipur surface is a bit of a mystery identity given the lack of international cricket at the venue. In the only ODI at the venue before Wednesday, New Zealand were shot out for a mere 118. However, runs are likely to be on the cards in the IND vs SA Clash. While it might not be as high scoring as Ranchi.

