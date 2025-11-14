IND vs SA 1st Test: Why Is Mohammed Siraj Playing With Torn Shoes? Reason Explained

Mohammed Siraj's shoe became a huge talking point in the IND vs SA 1st Test in Kolkata. Not for it's design or brand or performance. It went viral after a hole was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers on social media.

Siraj later changed his shoes, but the torn bit was again a constant near the toe area. Almost as if to say it was done purpose. So why does Siraj do that?

Reason behind Siraj's torn shoes

It is not impact or wear and tear - Siraj does it on purpose. It is an old technique, especially among fast bowlers to help improve their landing. Given the sprinting run up and sudden halt fast bowlers come to, there is often a lot of force the toe area takes in. That creates issues of bruised toe nails or other injuries. Cutting a hole creates space and ensures the pressure is eased.

Furthermore, it is believed that a hole can help the foot drag more smoothly across the surface. That smoothness, however little, can improve stability and rhythm for the bowler running in. Former fast bowlers Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee and Ajit Agarkar have all used this technique - and their careers suggest it is an adjustment that works.

Siraj had a difficult start, conceding 25 runs in his first three overs. After a spell on the field, he was brought in before tea with the ball reversing. The pacer responded with a fiery spell, trapping Kyle Verreynne LBW. He followed it up with a nip backer to clean up Marco Jansen for a duck.

Having conceded 34 in his first 6 oovers, Siraj bounced back with 2 wickets for 13 runs in a 6-over spell just before Tea.