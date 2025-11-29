IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Chases Shahid Afridi For Most Sixes Record, Could Join Virat In 20k Club

Image Credits: X/BCCI

Rohit Sharma could etch his name in the record books in the IND vs SA 1st ODI on Sunday. The 38-year-old heads to Ranchi in fine form, having won the player of the series in India's series loss to Australia Down Under. The Hit-Man is just 1 shy of reaching the 350 mark for sixes in ODI cricket.

Should he clear the fence in Ranchi, he would become only the second player to have breached the milestone. 2 sixes would level him with former Pakistan Shahid Afridi. 3 would make him the player with most sixes in ODI cricket history.

Most Sixes in ODI cricket

1. Shahid Afridi - 351 sixes in 369 innings

2. Rohit Sharma - 349 sixes in 268 innings

3. Chris Gayle - 331 sixes in 294 innings

4. Sanath Jayasuriya - 270 sixes in 433 innings

5. MS Dhoni - 229 sixes in 297 innings

Rohit eyes Tendulkar, Kohli club

Rohit Sharma is poised to become only the fourth Indian batter to hit the 20,000-run milestone in cricket. Rohit has 19,902 international runs to his name in 502 matches. The India opener scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests. He has 4,231 runs in T20Is and 11,370 runs in ODIs.

He is only 98 runs away to join an elite list that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid. Tendulkar leads with 34,357 runs to his name, followed by Virat Kohli with 27,673 runs and Dravid with 24,064 runs.

The Mumbai cricketer, who retired from T20Is following the 2024 World Cup and stepped away from Test cricket in May, now plays in just one format. After the South Africa series, he is expected to feature in the ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Rohit will be coming into the South Africa series on the back of a solid hundred against Australia in Sydney, where he scored an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls, helping India register a consolation win after being 2-0 down in a three-match ODI series. His knock included 13 boundaries and three sixes.