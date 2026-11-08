IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup: Team India Wins Toss And Elects To Bat First Against Arch-Rivals Pakistan In High-Voltage Group A Clash

Team India Wins Toss And Elects To Bat First Against Arch-Rivals Pakistan | X

India Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals Pakistan Under-19 in their Group A encounter of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday, November 8.

The much-anticipated clash is taking place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the group and move closer to securing a place in the semi-finals.

Team India Wins Toss And Elects To Bat First Against Arch-Rivals Pakistan

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India, led by captain Lakshya Raichandani, entered the contest after registering a dominant 10-wicket victory over Nepal in their opening fixture. Openers Aaryavir Sehwag and Raichandani starred with unbeaten half-centuries, guiding India to a comfortable win while chasing 129.

Pakistan, meanwhile, began their campaign with a convincing nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The defending champions will be keen to continue their winning momentum against India in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.

With the toss going India's way, the young Indian batters will look to make the most of the opportunity and post a challenging total against Pakistan. The contest also carries added significance as both sides are among the favourites to progress from Group A.

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