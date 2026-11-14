IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Wins Toss And Elects To Bat First Against Team India In High-Voltage Clash

Pakistan Wins Toss And Elects To Bat First | ACC/X

Pakistan U19 have won the toss and elected to bat first against India U19 in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday, November 14.

With the continental title at stake, both teams will be eager to deliver a strong performance in the high-voltage encounter. India, led by Lakshya Raichandani, will look to overcome their arch-rivals and lift the trophy, while Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf will aim to guide his side to another title triumph.

Pakistan Wins Toss And Elects To Bat First

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The summit clash carries added significance for India, who suffered a three-wicket defeat against Pakistan during the group stage of the tournament. The Boys in Blue will now be determined to avenge that defeat on the biggest stage.

India entered the final after registering a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the semi-final. Skipper Lakshya Raichandani starred with an unbeaten 93, while Aaryavir Sehwag also made a valuable contribution to India's successful run chase.

Pakistan, meanwhile, booked their place in the final with a dominant nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second semi-final. The defending champions have remained unbeaten in the tournament and will be confident of maintaining their winning run.

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