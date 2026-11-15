IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Indian Players Show Aggression Towards Pakistani Fans After Thrilling Victory, Support Staff Steps In To Control Situation | Video

Indian Players Show Aggression Towards Pakistani Fans After Thrilling Victory | rushiii_12/X

India's thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 final produced plenty of drama, but the celebrations after the last-ball finish also grabbed attention. Following their sensational triumph, Indian players were seen displaying aggression towards Pakistani fans standing near the boundary line.

In a video circulating on social media, the Indian youngsters could be seen approaching the boundary line and gesturing aggressively towards the Pakistani supporters. The situation appeared to get heated, prompting a member of the Indian support staff to intervene.

Indian Players Show Aggression Towards Pakistani Fans After Thrilling Victory

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The support staff member was seen stepping in and pushing the Indian players back, seemingly attempting to prevent the situation from escalating further. The incident added another dramatic moment to an already emotionally charged India-Pakistan encounter.

On the field, India produced a remarkable performance to chase down Pakistan's massive target of 338 runs. Pakistan had posted 337/9 in 50 overs, courtesy of Usman Khan's 107, Abdul Qadir's 80 and Farhan Yousaf's 60.

In response, skipper Lakshya Raichandani scored 80, while Aaryavir Sehwag contributed 58. Mohit Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 and struck the winning shot off the final delivery to take India to 339/9, sealing a memorable one-wicket victory and the U19 Asia Cup title.

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