IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Indian Players Recreate Abhishek Sharma's Famous 'Om Namah Shivaya' Celebration After Thrilling Win Over Pakistan | Video

Indian Players Recreate Abhishek Sharma's Famous 'Om Namah Shivaya' Celebration | cham_piyu9063/X

India's U19 cricket stars found a special way to celebrate their sensational triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 final. Following their dramatic one-wicket victory, the Indian youngsters were seen recreating senior India batter Abhishek Sharma's famous 'Om Namah Shivaya' celebration, with the moment grabbing attention on social media.

In a video circulating online, the Indian players could be seen performing the signature celebration associated with Abhishek Sharma after sealing the thrilling victory. The gesture added another memorable moment to India's celebrations after an emotionally charged final that went down to the last ball.

Indian Players Recreate Abhishek Sharma's Famous 'Om Namah Shivaya' Celebration

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Abhishek Sharma has popularised the 'Om Namah Shivaya' celebration, often dedicating his performances to Lord Shiva. The Indian youngsters recreating the gesture after winning the U19 Asia Cup also reflected the influence of the senior India star on the next generation of cricketers.

On the field, India produced a remarkable performance to chase down Pakistan's mammoth target of 338 runs. Pakistan had posted 337/9 in their allotted 50 overs, powered by Usman Khan's brilliant 107. Abdul Qadir scored 80, while captain Farhan Yousaf contributed 60.

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In reply, skipper Lakshya Raichandani led India's chase with a crucial 80, while Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58 and Manal Chauhan added 47. However, it was Mohit Ulva who emerged as the hero in the final moments.

Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 and struck the winning shot off the final delivery to take India to 339/9 in 50 overs. The sensational one-wicket victory helped India reclaim the U19 Asia Cup title and sparked wild celebrations among the young Indian players.

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