IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Indian Players Give Pakistan A Taste Of Their Own Medicine With Fiery On-Field Celebrations After Last-Ball Win | Video

Indian Players Give Pakistan A Taste Of Their Own Medicine | X

India's young cricket stars erupted in celebrations after pulling off a sensational last-ball victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 final on Saturday, November 14. However, it was not just the dramatic finish that caught attention, as the Indian players were also seen celebrating animatedly in front of their Pakistani counterparts after sealing the thrilling win.

Chasing a mammoth target of 338 runs, the Indian youngsters held their nerve in a high-pressure run chase to snatch victory from Pakistan on the final delivery of the match. The dramatic finish sparked wild celebrations in the Indian camp, with players unable to contain their excitement after producing a memorable performance against their arch-rivals.

Indian Players Give Pakistan A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

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In a video circulating on social media, Indian players could be seen celebrating right in front of the Pakistan players following the last-ball finish. The animated celebrations added another dramatic moment to an already intense encounter between the two sides.

The latest scenes have added another talking point to the fierce India-Pakistan rivalry, with the U19 Asia Cup final delivering a dramatic finish, emotional celebrations and plenty of talking points for cricket fans.

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