IND Vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Pakistan Match? |

India and Pakistan are set to renew their cricketing rivalry in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, with the two teams meeting in a crucial Group A encounter on Sunday, November 8, in Oman. Both sides head into the contest after winning their opening matches and will be keen to maintain their momentum. With a place in the semifinals at stake, the match promises to be one of the biggest attractions of the group stage.

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India made an emphatic start to their U19 Asia Cup campaign, defeating Nepal by 10 wickets in their opening fixture. After opting to bowl, the Indian team restricted Nepal to 128 runs in 42.3 overs. Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput led the bowling effort, picking up three wickets apiece.

The Indian openers then completed the chase without losing a wicket. Aaryavir Sehwag remained unbeaten on 70 off 52 deliveries, while captain Lakshya Raichandani contributed 53 not out from 63 balls.

Defending champions Pakistan also began their campaign with an impressive performance, defeating the UAE by nine wickets. The UAE managed to post 224 runs before being bowled out, with Pakistan's bowlers sharing the responsibility. Mohammad Sayyam was the leading wicket-taker with three dismissals.

When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 match will be played on Sunday, November 8, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The contest is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier at 10:00 AM IST. Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network.

For online viewers, live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Fans will need an eligible subscription or viewing access to watch the live coverage. The match can be accessed through the platform's live sports section.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: FAQs

When will India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

Where will the IND vs PAK U19 match take place?

The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The venue is hosting the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026. Both teams will compete in a 50-over ODI fixture.

Where can I watch IND vs PAK U19 live in India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Online viewers can access the live stream through SonyLIV. Subscription and regional viewing conditions may apply.

Who is captaining India and Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026?

Lakshya Raichandani is leading the Indian U19 team, while Farhan Yousaf is captaining Pakistan. Both sides have started their campaigns with convincing victories. Their leadership will be important in Sunday's high-profile fixture.

Who won the 2025 U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan?

Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs in the 2025 U19 Asia Cup final. The victory secured the title for Pakistan and made them the defending champions for the 2026 edition. The two teams will now meet again in the group stage.