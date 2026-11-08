IND vs PAK: Team India Skipper Lakshya Raichandani Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Farhan Yousaf At Toss In U19 Asia Cup Match | Video

Team India Skipper Lakshya Raichandani Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Farhan Yousaf | ACC/X

The no-handshake saga between India and Pakistan continued at the Under-19 level as India captain Lakshya Raichandani did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Farhan Yousaf during the toss of their high-voltage U19 Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash on Sunday, November 8.

The two captains walked out for the toss at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, but skipped the customary handshake and exchanged no pleasantries. The incident once again brought the spotlight on the ongoing no-handshake stance adopted by Indian cricket teams against Pakistan.

Team India Skipper Lakshya Raichandani Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Farhan Yousaf

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The development comes after the Indian senior men's team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, adopted the no-handshake approach during the 2025 Asia Cup. The stance was subsequently followed by India's women's team and age-group sides in their encounters against Pakistan. The practice has continued in India-Pakistan cricket encounters since then.

Meanwhile, India U19 won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan. Led by Raichandani, the Indian team entered the contest after registering a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nepal in their opening match. Pakistan, captained by Farhan Yousaf, also began their campaign on a winning note, defeating the UAE by nine wickets.

The absence of the customary handshake added another talking point to the already intense rivalry between the two neighbouring nations. With the senior teams having set the precedent, the latest incident involving the junior captains showed that the no-handshake trend continues across different levels of Indian cricket.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!