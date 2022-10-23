IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma gets emotional, fights back tears during national anthem, watch

Rohit Sharma fought back tears during the national anthem. |

India captain Rohit Sharma got emotional and fought back tears during the national anthem before the start of the T20 World Cup fixture against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

This is Rohit's first ICC event as captain and the star batsman could not control his emotions as Team India and thousands of people sang the national anthem.

Rohit smiled at the end of the anthem and shared a smile with Hardik Pandya. The video of ROhit getting emotional went viral in no time