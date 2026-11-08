IND vs PAK: Niqab Shafiq Dismisses Sons Of Rahul Dravid And Virender Sehwag In Stunning Double Blow To India During U19 Asia Cup | Video

Niqab Shafiq Dismisses Sons Of Rahul Dravid And Virender Sehwag | X

Pakistan spinner Niqab Shafiq produced a memorable performance against India in the U19 Asia Cup 2026, dismissing the sons of two legendary Indian cricketers, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, during their high-voltage Group A encounter on Sunday, November 8.

Shafiq first accounted for Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, who attempted to break free with a sweep shot. However, the batter mistimed his stroke, sending the ball towards deep mid-wicket, where Mohammad Sayyam completed a brilliant diving catch. The dismissal sparked wild celebrations among the Pakistani players and supporters.

Niqab Shafiq Dismisses Sons Of Rahul Dravid And Virender Sehwag

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The Pakistan spinner then delivered another major blow by dismissing Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid. Anvay attempted his trademark inside-out lofted drive against a flighted delivery outside off stump but failed to get the desired connection. The ball travelled towards deep cover, where Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf ran in from the boundary to complete a well-judged catch.

Shafiq's double strike proved particularly significant as he removed two batters carrying the legacy of India's celebrated cricketing families. Both dismissals came at crucial stages, preventing India from building the partnerships they desperately needed against Pakistan.

With Shafiq removing Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, Pakistan continued to tighten their grip on the contest, leaving the Indian batting line-up under tremendous pressure.

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