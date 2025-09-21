IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Who Is Sahibzada Farhan? Pakistan Opener Scores Half-Century After Being Dropped Twice By Abhishek Sharma

Image: X

The Pakistan team have got off to a strong start against India in the Super4 match of the Asia Cup 2025, courtesy of a strong start by Sahibzada Farhan. At the time of writing, Farhan had reached his half-century by smashing six off Axar Patel in the third ball of the 9th over.

Farhan on his way to half-century was given two lifeline with Abhishek Sharma being the culpritonboth occasions. Abhishek first dropped him when he was on 2 off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the first over. The Indian opener then gave him lifeline in the third ball of the seventh over by tipping the ball over boundary line off Varun Chakravrthy's bowling .

Who Is Sahibzada Farhan?

Although Sahibzada Farhan was long hailed as a rising star on the domestic scene, it wasn't until much later in his career that he started making frequent appearances for his country. His domestic reputation was established in T20 cricket, where he had a stellar 2025 season for Islamabad United that solidified his position as the team's first-choice T20I opener.

Farhan's effectiveness and versatility more than make up for his lack of elegance. He made his domestic T20 cricket debut at the age of 17, but he really put on the runs in first-class cricket, amassing over 4500 runs at an average of over 45 in nine years since 2016. He made his T20I debut against Australia in 2018 at the age of 22 in a tri-series in Harare thanks to his evident talent, but as is frequently the case in Pakistan, he was dismissed after three games and wouldn't don the national colours again until 2024.

His career has been plagued by his inability to translate his domestic skill into consistency on the international scene, but in the 2025 PSL season, he seemed to have turned things around after scoring 449 runs in 12 games. He would succeed in series against Bangladesh and the West Indies after being brought back into the T20I team. He scored three half-centuries in six innings, solidifying his place in the international picture.