 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball Six; Video
Afridi attempted a short ball against the Indian left-hander, Abhishek went with a pull shot that flew for a six after taking a big top-edge. The batter didn't hold back as Shaheen appeared to stare and speak to Abhishek.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Image: X

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma was involved in war of words with Pakistan pacer Saheen Afridi after smashing him for six off the first ball in the second innings of India's batting during the super-four stage match of the 2025 Asia Cup.

The batter in the heat of the moment could be heard using explecit language

Shaheen had also been hit for a four by Abhishek on the opening ball of the group stage match. Perhaps Shaheen was thinking of him this time because he had charged down the ground to take him on at that point. This was the second time Abhishek had opened a T20I innings with a six. Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rohit Sharma have all done it once before, making him the first Indian to do it twice. He first did it against UAE's Haider Ali on the opening ball of the group stage

Gill,Abhishek century stand put India in control

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a solid start to the run chase with a 100 run stand for the opening wicket. Gill who had been struggling for runs in the tournament finally managed to get runs under his belt as he went after Pakistan bowlers. Gillwas eventually bowled for 47 runs. Abhishek also looked in great touch hitting long sixes.Howevr Abrara Ahmed ended his innings for 74 runs

