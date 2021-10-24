IND vs PAK: Artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha makes portrait of Virat Kohli, Babar Azam ahead of marquee clash

With Virat Kohli's India and Babar Azam's Pakistan gearing up for the marquee clash in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday, excitement is at an all-time high.

Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash. After almost over two years, the two teams will face-off against each other and rekindle the age-old rivalry.

Meanwhile, a local artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha has made a portrait of the two captains, with coal, ahead of the all-important match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Besdies, India's fast bowler Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammad Haseeb Shami, who is also from Amroha, has expressed confidence that the former will perform well in the match and India will win the World Cup.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Indian cricketer's brother said, "If Shami gets the opportunity to play in the game (#INDvPAK), he'll surely do well. India will play well and win it. We had an unbeaten record against Pak in the T20 World Cups. I'll watch the match with my family and friends."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 04:45 PM IST