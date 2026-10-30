IND vs PAK: Abbas Afridi's Explosive 35-Off-8 Blitz Powers Pakistan To Stunning Win Over India In Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Pakistan registered a dominant victory over India in their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 encounter after producing a sensational batting performance at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Friday, October 30. Chasing a target of 89 runs, Pakistan got off to a blistering start, smashing 31 runs without losing a wicket in the very first over.
Abbas Afridi's Explosive 35-Off-8 Blitz Powers Pakistan To Stunning Win Over India
Batting first, India managed to post 88 runs in their allotted six overs. The Men in Blue looked to put up a competitive total in the fast-paced six-a-side format, but their efforts with the bat were overshadowed by Pakistan's incredible response.
However, Pakistan came out all guns blazing during their run chase. The Men in Green got off to a sensational start, smashing 31 runs without losing a wicket in the very first over.
Abbas Afridi took charge of the proceedings and went after Krunal Pandya, dispatching the Indian all-rounder for five sixes in the over. The onslaught put India under immediate pressure as Pakistan raced towards the target.