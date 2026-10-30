IND vs PAK: Abbas Afridi's Explosive 35-Off-8 Blitz Powers Pakistan To Stunning Win Over India In Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Abbas Afridi's Explosive 35-Off-8 Blitz Powers Pakistan To Stunning Win Over India | CricketHK/X

Pakistan registered a dominant victory over India in their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 encounter after producing a sensational batting performance at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Friday, October 30. Chasing a target of 89 runs, Pakistan got off to a blistering start, smashing 31 runs without losing a wicket in the very first over.

Abbas Afridi's Explosive 35-Off-8 Blitz Powers Pakistan To Stunning Win Over India

Batting first, India managed to post 88 runs in their allotted six overs. The Men in Blue looked to put up a competitive total in the fast-paced six-a-side format, but their efforts with the bat were overshadowed by Pakistan's incredible response.

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However, Pakistan came out all guns blazing during their run chase. The Men in Green got off to a sensational start, smashing 31 runs without losing a wicket in the very first over.

Abbas Afridi took charge of the proceedings and went after Krunal Pandya, dispatching the Indian all-rounder for five sixes in the over. The onslaught put India under immediate pressure as Pakistan raced towards the target.