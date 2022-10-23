Ind vs Pak: 90,000 fans sing 'Chak De India' after win at MCG, video goes viral; watch

ANI

The vociferous Indian fans at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground made their presence felt as they cheered the Men in Blue after their heart-stopping win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Virat Kohli reiterated on Sunday why he is one of the best chasers in cricket, slamming an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls to power India to an incredible four-wicket victory over Pakistan in a thrilling Super 12 match of Men's T20 World Cup in front of 90,293 fans at the MCG.

After the right-left fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to chasing 160 on the last ball to get their campaign off to a winning start.