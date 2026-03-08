IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final: Mitchell Santner Wins Toss, India Batting First At Ahmedabad

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has won the toss and opted to field first against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final. The Kiwis have made one change with Jacob Duffy coming in as the only change. India have named an unchanged XI, with Abhishek and Varun both retaining their place.

IND VS NZ Predicted XI

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Ahmedabad pitch report

A high-scoring contest, like the second semifinal the other night, is on the cards. The pitch will be a mix of red and soil which will be conducive for high scores. There is no better opportunity for India to end the losing streak against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.