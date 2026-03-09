IND Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav & Jay Shah Visit Hanuman Temple After Team India's Historic Triumph; Video

ANI/PTI/X

In a moment that blended sporting glory with spiritual gratitude, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Suryakumar Yadav, and ICC Chairman Jay Shah offered prayers at a Hanuman Temple in Ahmedabad after India clinched the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.

The trio visited the temple shortly after India secured a dominant victory over the New Zealand national cricket team in the final on Sunday. The win was particularly special as it marked India’s second consecutive T20 World Cup triumph, underlining the team’s growing dominance in the shortest format of the game.

India delivered a commanding performance in the summit clash, posting a massive total before producing a disciplined bowling display to seal a 96-run victory. The emphatic result sparked jubilant celebrations across the stadium as players, staff, and supporters soaked in the historic moment.