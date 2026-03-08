IND Vs NZ ICC T20 WC26 Final: Young Artist Creates 6-Foot Charcoal Portrait Of Suryakumar Yadav In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of Title Clash; Video

IANS/X

In a heartfelt tribute to the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, young artist Zuheb Khan has created a striking 6-foot-tall charcoal painting of India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav on a wall in Uttar Pradesh. The artwork celebrates Yadav’s leadership and serves as a symbolic gesture wishing India victory against New Zealand.

Khan worked tirelessly to capture the intensity and determination of Yadav in the painting. The artwork has quickly gained attention on social media, with cricket enthusiasts and art lovers praising the detailed work and the unique blend of sports and street art.

As the final approaches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, creative expressions like Khan’s painting highlight the deep passion and cultural enthusiasm surrounding cricket in India, proving that the sport inspires not just fans, but artists as well.

IND vs NZ ICC T20 WC 2026 Final: Viral Video Shows Team India Fans Performing 'Tona-Totka' Inside Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Title Clash

Ahmedabad is buzzing with anticipation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Among the vibrant pre-match celebrations, fans have taken to performing traditional rituals and superstitious practices, popularly known as “tona‑totka,” to wish India good luck.

Spectators inside the stadium were seen offering symbolic gestures, chanting prayers, and engaging in playful rituals, hoping to boost India’s chances in the high-stakes final. From tying threads to applying turmeric and performing small pujas, the displays reflect the deep passion and faith fans place in their team.

These rituals, while rooted in superstition, have become a part of cricket fan culture in India, particularly for significant matches like World Cup finals. With the final set to begin soon, the mix of superstition, celebration, and cricket fever perfectly captures the spirit of the T20 World Cup, making Ahmedabad a city of hope, excitement, and unparalleled cricketing passion.