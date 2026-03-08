IND Vs NZ ICC T20 WC26 Final: Varanasi Trader Crafts 15 Special Banarasi Sarees For Team India Players Ahead Of Title Clash; Video

IANS/X

As excitement builds for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, a saree trader in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh has created a unique tribute to the Indian cricket team. The trader prepared 15 special Banarasi sarees, each intricately designed with cricket-themed motifs and representations of India’s World Cup trophies.

The sarees are not just works of art; they are intended as gifts for the players of the India national cricket team, celebrating their journey to the final and the pride they bring to the nation. Each piece reflects traditional Banarasi craftsmanship, combining rich silk weaving with embroidery that honors India’s cricketing legacy.

The initiative has already attracted attention on social media, with fans praising the creativity and thoughtfulness behind the gesture. The sarees will be sent to the players after the final match, serving as both a memento of the tournament and a symbol of India’s rich heritage and cricketing spirit.

With the final set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, these specially crafted sarees add a cultural dimension to the celebrations, highlighting how deeply cricket resonates with fans across India.