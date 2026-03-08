IND vs NZ ICC T20 WC 2026 Final: Ricky Martin Grooves To Sukhbir Singh's Famous Song 'Oh Ho Ho Ho' During Closing Ceremony Rehearsal; Video

T20WorldCup/X

Global pop star Ricky Martin was seen dancing to the popular track Oh Ho Ho Ho during rehearsals for the closing ceremony of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final. The lively rehearsal clip quickly caught the attention of fans, building excitement ahead of the grand celebrations planned for the tournament finale.

The song, performed by Punjabi music star Sukhbir Singh, is one of the most iconic party anthems in Indian pop music. Seeing Ricky Martin enthusiastically groove to the energetic beats during the pre-rehearsal added a cross-cultural flair to the upcoming ceremony and delighted fans on social media.

Joining Ricky Martin on stage for the spectacular closing ceremony will be renowned Indian music icons Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak. Their performances are expected to blend global pop with vibrant Indian music, creating a colorful celebration ahead of the much-anticipated final.

The closing ceremony will take place just before the title clash between the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. With a lineup featuring international and Indian stars, the ceremony promises to be a memorable spectacle for cricket fans and music lovers alike.

IND vs NZ ICC T20 WC 2026 Final: Viral Video Shows Team India Fans Performing 'Tona-Totka' Inside Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Title Clash

Ahmedabad is buzzing with anticipation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Among the vibrant pre-match celebrations, fans have taken to performing traditional rituals and superstitious practices, popularly known as “tona‑totka,” to wish India good luck.

Spectators inside the stadium were seen offering symbolic gestures, chanting prayers, and engaging in playful rituals, hoping to boost India’s chances in the high-stakes final. From tying threads to applying turmeric and performing small pujas, the displays reflect the deep passion and faith fans place in their team.

These rituals, while rooted in superstition, have become a part of cricket fan culture in India, particularly for significant matches like World Cup finals. With the final set to begin soon, the mix of superstition, celebration, and cricket fever perfectly captures the spirit of the T20 World Cup, making Ahmedabad a city of hope, excitement, and unparalleled cricketing passion.