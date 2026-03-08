IND VS NZ Final: Sanju Samson Smashes 3rd Consecutive Half-Century, Makes Strong Case For T20 WC26 Player Of The Tournament

Sanju Samson continued his red-hot form with yet another half-century on Sunday. Samson made it his third consecutive fifty, reaching the milestone in just 33 balls. The Indian opener's innings in the IND VS NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final makes him a strong contender for the player of the tournament award.

Sanju is now only the third player to have scored a half-century in both the semi-final and the final of a T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi did so in 2009, while Virat Kohli did it in 2014. Sanju now joins the list having scored 89 in the semi-final before his fifty on Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With Abhishek Sharma going berserk at the other end, Samson switched roles at the top of the order.