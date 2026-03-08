IND Vs NZ Final: Mohammad Kaif Says Team India Faces 'Tough Call' On Abhishek Sharma, Suggests Rinku Singh's Inclusion

Mohammad Kaif Says Team India Faces 'Tough Call' On Abhishek Sharma, Suggests Rinku Singh's Inclusion | X

Ahmedabad, March 8: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday said that the Indian Cricket Team management faces a difficult decision over whether to include explosive, but out of form opener Abhishek Sharma in the playing eleven for the big final. Ahead of the high-stakes India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Kaif shared his thoughts on social media and said that the situation is real "Duvidha" or dilemma for Team India.

Kaif Highlights Selection Dilemma

Mohammad Kaif said that the team management will have to take a tough call in connection with Abhishek Sharma's spot in the team. While some believe that he should be given a chance despite his recent form, others feel the team may consider bringing in another player for the crucial match.

Virat Kohli's Past Final Performance

Kaif pointed out that some fans are backing Abhishek Sharma as even an out of form Virat Kohli had once stepped up and played a match-winning knock in a major final for India. However, he also added that Kohli has a strong reputation in ICC tournaments and is often called him the "King of ICC events."

Calls for Rinku Singh's Inclusion

Mohammad Kaif also said that some cricket fans feel that Rinku Singh could replace Abhishek Sharma in the playing XI in the final against New Zealand. He also stated that some feel that Rinku can also make a strong comeback and perform in a big match, just like Sanju Samson.

Mohammad Kaif’s Social Media Post

Team management has to take a tough call on Abhishek Sharma. Some say he should play today since an out-of-form Kohli won the final for India last time. But then Kohli is king of ICC events. Some say he should be replaced by Rinku who like Sanju Samson can make a grand comeback. DUVIDHA!!!