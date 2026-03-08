IND vs NZ Final: Indian Origin Ish Sodhi Cries During National Anthem; Heartbreaking Moment Goes Viral | X @wokenupkohli

New Zealand bowler Ish Sodhi was captured in an utterly emotional and heartbreaking moment when the national anthems were being played during the ICC T-20 World Cup Final between India and New Zealand. The spinner is an Indian origin who was born in Ludhiana and moved to New Zealand as a kid.

In the video, he can be seen overcome with emotion while singing the national anthem of New Zealand. The moment shows how proud and overwhelmed he is to represent his adopted country after building his career there.

WATCH VIDEO:

India posts huge target:

Team India posted a huge target against New Zealand, scoring 255 runs in the 20 overs, with the likes of an attacking start from the top order. For the very first time in an ICC T20 World Cup Final, the top three batters have scored 50 and above scores, a feat no one has achieved in the 10 editions of the tournament till now.

Abhishek Sharma crossed the 50+ mark in just 18 deliveries, the fastest by any batter in the tournament till now. While his partner in crime and informed opener, Sanju Samson, posted 89 runs off 46 deliveries.

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, played a fiery innings at number three. He scored 54 runs off 25 balls with four sixes and four boundaries and a staggering strike rate of 216.