IND Vs NZ 5th T20I Toss Update: Mitch Santner Wins Toss And Opts To Field; Bhuvi & Varun Chakravarthy Return

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has won the toss and opted to field first against India in the final match of the 5-match T20I series. India have already won the series but had suffered a 87-run defeat in the last game. It will be the first time India will be batting first in this series. Shreyas has made two changes with Varun Chakravarthy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming in.

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IND vs NZ Playing XI

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy