IND Vs NZ 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan Rescues India With Fighting 50, Goes Past 2000 Runs In T20Is

Ishan struck a fine half-century in Hamilton |

After a duck in the last game, Ishan Kishan returned amongst the runs in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I in Hamilton. Having lost both openers cheaply, Kishan launched a fine counter attack in a crucial partnership with captain Shreyas Iyer in a stunning half-century. He also went past 2000 T20I runs, the third fastest among Indians.

Kishan rescues India with stunning half-century

Ishan Kishan walked into bat after India lost Abhishek Sharma in the second over. With the ball swining around, the left-hander initially took his time but then grew into confidence. He surived a close chance on the boundary.

In company with Shreyas Iyer, Kishan put on a 93-run partnership off just 43 balls.

Kishan goes past 2000 runs in T20Is

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Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lead India's all-time T20I run charts, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Abhishek Sharma. Kishan became the seventh Indian batter to cross the 2,000-run mark in men's T20Is.

The left-hander however is the third fastest to the mark in terms of balls faced. As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek reached the milestone in just 1,024 balls, while Suryakumar required 1,164 deliveries and Ishan took 1,345.