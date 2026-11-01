IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Finn Allen's Sensational Boundary Catch Attempt To Dismiss Ishan Kishan Sparks Drama As Third Umpire's Verdict Saves Indian Batter | Video

Ishan Kishan Gets A Massive Lifeline | _backtolobby/X

A dramatic boundary catch attempt by Finn Allen became one of the biggest talking points during the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park. The New Zealand fielder produced a sensational effort near the boundary to dismiss Ishan Kishan, but the third umpire's intervention gave the Indian batter a reprieve.

The incident took place in the seventh over when Mitchell Santner bowled a flighted delivery outside off-stump. Kishan got down and attempted to launch the ball straight down the ground. However, he failed to get the desired connection, giving Finn Allen an opportunity to complete a spectacular catch at long-on.

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Ishan Kishan Gets A Massive Lifeline

Allen ran towards his right and leapt to grab the ball near the boundary ropes. Realising that his momentum could take him over the ropes, the New Zealand fielder attempted to throw the ball back into the air before returning inside the field of play to complete the catch. His effort initially appeared to be a stunning dismissal, leaving the Indian batter and fans waiting for the umpire's decision.

The third umpire was called into action, with multiple camera angles being reviewed. After examining the footage frame by frame and requesting a split-screen view, the third umpire concluded that Allen had not released the ball before his right toe touched the ground. Consequently, the catch was deemed illegal, and Kishan survived the dismissal.

The decision brought relief to the Indian camp, while Allen's remarkable athletic effort went in vain. The incident provided a thrilling moment in the series finale, with the boundary catch attempt and the third umpire's detailed review attracting attention from cricket fans.