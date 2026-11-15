 IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Young Mascot Puts Arm Around Virat Kohli's Shoulder As Star Batter Shares Heartwarming Moment Before National Anthem | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ 5th ODI: Young Mascot Puts Arm Around Virat Kohli's Shoulder As Star Batter Shares Heartwarming Moment Before National Anthem | Video

IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Young Mascot Puts Arm Around Virat Kohli's Shoulder As Star Batter Shares Heartwarming Moment Before National Anthem | Video

Star player Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming moment with a young boy mascot ahead of the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval. Kohli leaned down to speak to the youngster before the national anthems, while the boy adorably put his arm around the superstar's shoulder. The interaction quickly caught fans' attention and went viral on social media.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Young Mascot Puts Arm Around Virat Kohli's Shoulder As Star Batter Shares Heartwarming Moment Before National Anthem | Video
Young Mascot Puts Arm Around Virat Kohli's Shoulder | kohliiix18/X

Virat Kohli once again won hearts with a heartwarming gesture ahead of India's fifth and final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15. The former India captain was spotted sharing a sweet moment with a young boy mascot just before the national anthems, and the interaction quickly caught the attention of cricket fans.

In a video circulating on social media, Kohli was seen leaning down to have a word with the young mascot ahead of the national anthem. In an adorable moment, the boy put his arm around Kohli's shoulder as the Indian batting superstar interacted with him.

Young Mascot Puts Arm Around Virat Kohli's Shoulder

The brief interaction showcased Kohli's warm side, with the youngster appearing comfortable in the presence of one of cricket's biggest global superstars. The moment stood out ahead of an important series finale between the two sides.

Kohli's popularity among young cricket fans needs little introduction. The former India skipper enjoys a massive following across the world, and such interactions often become memorable experiences for young supporters who get an opportunity to stand alongside their cricketing idols.

Meanwhile, India entered the fifth ODI with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and were looking to seal the contest. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first at Bay Oval.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source