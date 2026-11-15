IND vs NZ 5th ODI: New Zealand Elects To Bowl First After Winning Toss As Men In Blue Eye Series Victory, Yash Thakur Makes His Debut

New Zealand Elects To Bowl First After Winning Toss | BCCI/X

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fifth and final ODI of the series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15.

India head into the series finale with a 2-1 lead and will be aiming to secure the series with a victory. The Men in Blue, however, will be keen to bounce back after suffering a humiliating 244-run defeat in the fourth ODI.

New Zealand Elects To Bowl First After Winning Toss

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The biggest talking point for India is the inclusion of Yash Thakur, who is set to make his ODI debut. The right-arm pacer gets an opportunity to represent India in the 50-over format as the visitors look to strengthen their bowling attack.

India will be led by Shreyas Iyer, while Mitchell Santner will captain the New Zealand side. The hosts, meanwhile, will be looking to capitalise on their dominant performance in the previous encounter and level the five-match series at 2-2.

With India leading 2-1, a victory would help the visitors seal the series, while New Zealand will be determined to finish the contest on a winning note in front of their home crowd.

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