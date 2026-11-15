 IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Major Broadcast Glitch Leaves Fans Frustrated As Live Coverage Disrupted, BLACKCAPS Issue Statement
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IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Major Broadcast Glitch Leaves Fans Frustrated As Live Coverage Disrupted, BLACKCAPS Issue Statement

The 5th ODI between India & New Zealand witnessed an unexpected broadcast disruption, leaving viewers facing difficulties following the live action. New Zealand Cricket's official X account, BLACKCAPS, acknowledged the technical issues and assured fans that broadcast staff were working to restore coverage as soon as possible. The disruption occurred during the series decider at Bay Oval.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Major Broadcast Glitch Leaves Fans Frustrated As Live Coverage Disrupted, BLACKCAPS Issue Statement
Major Broadcast Glitch Leaves Fans Frustrated As Live Coverage Disrupted | X

The fifth and final ODI between India and New Zealand witnessed an unexpected off-field development as broadcast issues disrupted the live coverage of the match on Sunday, November 15.

Amid the ongoing series finale at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand Cricket's official X account, BLACKCAPS, acknowledged the technical difficulties and issued a statement assuring viewers that efforts were underway to resolve the problem.

Major Broadcast Glitch Leaves Fans Frustrated As Live Coverage Disrupted

"We are aware of broadcast issues impacting the coverage of the 5th ODI. Broadcast staff are working hard to fix the issue and resume full coverage as soon as possible," BLACKCAPS posted on X.

The broadcast disruption left viewers facing difficulties following the action during an important encounter, with the technical team working to restore uninterrupted coverage.

Meanwhile, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the series finale. India entered the contest with a 2-1 lead and were looking to secure the series.

India will be hoping to finish the five-match series on a winning note, while New Zealand are aiming to level the contest at 2-2 after their emphatic 244-run victory in the fourth ODI.

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