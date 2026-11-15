IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Major Broadcast Glitch Leaves Fans Frustrated As Live Coverage Disrupted, BLACKCAPS Issue Statement

Major Broadcast Glitch Leaves Fans Frustrated As Live Coverage Disrupted | X

The fifth and final ODI between India and New Zealand witnessed an unexpected off-field development as broadcast issues disrupted the live coverage of the match on Sunday, November 15.

Amid the ongoing series finale at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand Cricket's official X account, BLACKCAPS, acknowledged the technical difficulties and issued a statement assuring viewers that efforts were underway to resolve the problem.

Major Broadcast Glitch Leaves Fans Frustrated As Live Coverage Disrupted

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"We are aware of broadcast issues impacting the coverage of the 5th ODI. Broadcast staff are working hard to fix the issue and resume full coverage as soon as possible," BLACKCAPS posted on X.

The broadcast disruption left viewers facing difficulties following the action during an important encounter, with the technical team working to restore uninterrupted coverage.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the series finale. India entered the contest with a 2-1 lead and were looking to secure the series.

India will be hoping to finish the five-match series on a winning note, while New Zealand are aiming to level the contest at 2-2 after their emphatic 244-run victory in the fourth ODI.

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