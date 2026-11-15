IND Vs NZ 5th ODI: Fast Bowlers Make Merry As India Defend 209 In Thrilling 22-Run To Clinch Series 3-1

India clinched a sensational come from behind win to take the 5-match ODI series 3-1 on Sunday. Batting first, India were shot out for 209 in another batting collapse. However, the Indian pacers kept the Kiwis at bay to clinch a thrilling 22-run victory.

The defeat also brought an end to New Zealand's remarkable record in home ODI series. The Black Caps had not lost an ODI series at home since 2019, when India had also defeated them to hand them their previous series loss.

India struggled with the bat once again after being asked to bat first by New Zealand stand-in captain Mitchell Santner. The visitors suffered an early collapse as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply, putting the team under pressure in the Powerplay.

Rohit managed just seven runs, finishing the series with 30 runs at an average of 7.5. It was his second-lowest average in a bilateral ODI series, while Kohli scored only five runs and ended the series with an average of 21.5, his second-worst in a bilateral series featuring at least four innings.

India continued to lose wickets at regular intervals but managed to recover through contributions from the middle order. Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan scored 46 runs each, while Naman Dhir added 22 to help India reach 209 before being bowled out in 42.1 overs.

Chasing 210, New Zealand looked to be in a strong position before India's fast bowlers turned the game around. Mohammed Siraj, playing his first match of the series, and Arshdeep Singh led the attack as India reduced the hosts to 119/5.

Arshdeep finished with figures of 3/30 in his 10 overs, while Siraj picked up two wickets for 50 runs. Auqib Nabi and debutant Yash Thakur also played important roles in the bowling effort, giving India crucial breakthroughs.