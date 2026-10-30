IND vs NZ, 4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss As Team India Elects To Bowl First Against New Zealand; Ishan Kishan Replaces Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Playing XI

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Team India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Auckland. With India already holding an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, the Men in Blue will look to continue their dominant run and extend their winning streak.

With the five-match series already sealed, India will be aiming to make it 4-0 and maintain their unbeaten record on the tour. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back and avoid another defeat on home soil.

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India's dominant batting performances have been a major highlight of the series, particularly their successful run chase in the third T20I in Wellington, where they chased down 199 runs in just 13.2 overs to win by six wickets.

The fourth T20I at Eden Park presents another opportunity for Iyer and his teammates to showcase their dominance, while New Zealand will look to put up a stronger fight in front of their home crowd.