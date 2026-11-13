IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Team India Elects To Bowl First After Winning Toss As Men In Blue Eye Series Victory

Team India Elects To Bowl First After Winning Toss | SonyLiv/X

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the series. The Men in Blue will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the series victory after taking a commanding 2-0 lead.

With two victories already under their belt, India will be keen to maintain their dominance against the Black Caps and deliver another strong performance. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back and keep their hopes of turning the series around alive.

Team India Elects To Bowl First After Winning Toss

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The fourth ODI is being played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, where India will have an opportunity to make the series 3-0 with another victory. New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will be under pressure to produce a much-improved performance after losing the first two completed matches. The third ODI in Hamilton was abandoned due to rain, allowing India to retain their 2-0 advantage.

Iyer's decision to bowl first will give India's bowling attack an opportunity to put the New Zealand batters under pressure early in the innings. A victory would hand India an unassailable lead in the five-match series and make the fifth and final ODI a dead rubber.

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