IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Elects To Bowl First After Winning Toss As India Eye Series-Sealing Victory In Hamilton |

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the third ODI of the five-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10. The visitors will be aiming to continue their winning momentum and seal the series with another victory.

Shubman Gill Elects To Bowl First After Winning Toss

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)





Team India head into the contest with a commanding 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches. They registered a five-wicket victory in the rain-affected series opener at Eden Park in Auckland before securing a thrilling four-run win over New Zealand via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the second ODI at Wellington.



The Indian bowling attack has been particularly impressive in the series so far. While Arshdeep Singh and the other pacers delivered in the opening encounter, Gurnoor Brar starred in Wellington, claiming four wickets to restrict the hosts to just 134 runs. India eventually held their nerve to get over the line despite losing wickets during the chase.





New Zealand, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back and keep the five-match series alive. Mitchell Santner’s men have struggled with the bat in both encounters and will need a considerably stronger performance against India’s disciplined bowling attack.



A victory in Hamilton would give India an unassailable 3-0 lead and secure the five-match ODI series. The hosts, however, will be determined to make the most of home conditions and avoid another defeat against the visitors.