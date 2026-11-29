Ravindra Jadeja Turns Doctor, Checks Heartbeat With Stethoscope | SonySportsNetwk/X

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja grabbed attention with an amusing off-field moment during Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, November 29. The left-handed cricketer was spotted sitting on the sidelines with a stethoscope around his neck, appearing to check his heartbeat in a hilarious moment that caught the attention of viewers.

Jadeja, who was not part of India's playing XI for the contest, was seen alongside members of the Indian support staff. In a rather unusual sight, the veteran all-rounder picked up a stethoscope and appeared to use it to check his own heartbeat, briefly taking on the role of a doctor.

Ravindra Jadeja Turns Doctor, Checks Heartbeat With Stethoscope

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The moment quickly became a talking point among cricket fans, with Jadeja's playful act providing some entertainment during an otherwise challenging day for the Indian team. The all-rounder appeared relaxed as he sat on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, India were facing a difficult battle in Christchurch after New Zealand posted 356 runs in their first innings. The visitors struggled with the bat, losing regular wickets against the Kiwi pace attack. Dhruv Jurel and the lower order were tasked with preventing a major first-innings deficit.

Jadeja's amusing stethoscope moment offered a light-hearted distraction amid India's difficult outing, giving fans something to smile about during the tense proceedings of the second Test.

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