Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts With Heartwarming Gesture | vivek199928/X

Mohammed Siraj may have been left out of India's playing XI for both Tests against New Zealand, but the Indian fast bowler ensured that he did not disappoint the fans who turned up to support him. Siraj was spotted signing autographs for supporters near the boundary during the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, November 27, winning applause from the crowd for his heartwarming gesture.

Despite not featuring in either match of the two-Test series, Siraj took time out to interact with fans who gathered near the boundary ropes. The Hyderabad pacer patiently signed autographs for supporters, acknowledging their affection and enthusiasm. After he finished signing, the crowd broke into applause, appreciating the Indian cricketer for making time for them despite being on the sidelines.

Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts With Heartwarming Gesture

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The gesture quickly caught attention, particularly amid the ongoing discussion surrounding Siraj's continued exclusion from India's playing XI. The 32-year-old was also left out of the opening Test and missed the second match, with the team management opting for a different combination in the pace attack. His absence from both games has sparked criticism from several former cricketers and commentators, including Mohammad Kaif and Harsha Bhogle.

Siraj's omission has been a major talking point considering his contribution to India's red-ball bowling attack. He has picked up 43 wickets in 11 matches during the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle and has played a crucial role in India's overseas Test campaigns in recent years. However, the team management preferred other pace-bowling options for the Christchurch encounter, handing Gurnoor Brar his Test debut.

While Siraj would certainly have wanted to be out in the middle representing India, his interaction with the supporters offered a reminder of his connection with fans. The pacer received warm applause from the crowd, with his gesture earning appreciation despite the disappointment of missing out on both Tests against New Zealand.

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