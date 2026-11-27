Mohammad Kaif And Harsha Bhogle Slam Team Management Over Mohammed Siraj's Continued Snub | X

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif and veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle have questioned India's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the second consecutive Test against New Zealand. The duo expressed disappointment over the senior pacer's continued exclusion, with Kaif finding it difficult to understand how one of India's premier fast bowlers could be overlooked once again.

Siraj was expected to return to the playing XI for the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch after India's bowling attack struggled to dismiss New Zealand in the series opener. However, the team management opted to leave him on the bench once again, handing young pacer Gurnoor Brar his maiden Test cap in place of Prasidh Krishna.

Mohammad Kaif And Harsha Bhogle Slam Team Management Over Mohammed Siraj's Continued Snub

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Reacting to the selection call, Kaif took to social media platform X and questioned the rationale behind Siraj's continued absence. He also pointed out the apparent contradiction between the decision and bowling coach Morne Morkel's recent praise of the Hyderabad pacer.

"Hard to believe as one of India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is dropped again. Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah. Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well," Kaif wrote.

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Bhogle also joined the debate, describing Siraj's continued exclusion as unfair. The experienced commentator highlighted the pacer's impressive record in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and questioned India's selection priorities.

"Siraj is now India's 6th ranked fast bowler. I find it so unfair. Of the top 5 wicket takers in test cricket in this WTC cycle, India now have place only for Bumrah. You wish the bowlers selected well, they have great conditions to bowl in, but they will know they won't get a long rope when it is their turn," Bhogle posted on X.

India will now hope that their revised bowling combination delivers in Christchurch as they look to take control of the two-match series, which remains level at 0-0 following the opening Test.

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