KL Rahul's Horrendous Drop Catch Leaves Shubman Gill Frustrated | RohitVerse__/X

Indian player KL Rahul endured an embarrassing moment at slips after dropping a straightforward catch to hand New Zealand captain Tom Latham a crucial lifeline during the second and final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, November 27.

The incident occurred during the 15th over of New Zealand's first innings when Akash Deep bowled a short-of-a-good-length delivery to Latham. The left-handed batter attempted to work the ball towards the leg side, but it took a thick outside edge and flew towards Rahul at second slip. Rahul went for the catch with both hands but failed to hold on, allowing Latham to survive despite India's opportunity to secure an early breakthrough.

KL Rahul's Horrendous Drop Catch Leaves Shubman Gill Frustrated

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Akash Deep was visibly disappointed after the missed opportunity, while Indian captain Shubman Gill was also left frustrated by the lapse in the field. The dropped catch proved particularly costly as Latham was beginning to settle at the crease after struggling in the previous Test, where he was dismissed for two consecutive ducks against Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier, Gill had won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit the assistance available for fast bowlers at Hagley Oval. India also handed a Test debut to Gurnoor Brar, who replaced Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI. Brar eventually provided India with a breakthrough by dismissing Devon Conway for 31 on the final delivery before lunch. New Zealand reached 77/1 at the interval, with Latham unbeaten on 42.

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