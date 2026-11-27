Team India Dominates Before New Zealand Fight Back | BCCI/X

New Zealand recovered from a difficult position to reach 246/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the second and final Test against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, November 27. Despite India's impressive bowling performance in the post-lunch session, the hosts fought back through useful contributions from Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell to finish the opening day in a relatively comfortable position.

India had managed to put New Zealand under pressure after picking up three wickets in the post-lunch session. The hosts were reduced to 131/4 at tea, giving Shubman Gill's side an opportunity to take complete control of the proceedings. However, Blundell and Phillips ensured that New Zealand did not lose further wickets before the close of play, building an important partnership to frustrate the Indian bowlers.

Team India Dominates Before New Zealand Fight Back

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Blundell remained unbeaten on 53, bringing up a valuable half-century, while Phillips was unbeaten on 36 at stumps. Earlier, Daryl Mitchell also made a useful contribution of 31 runs before departing. Captain Tom Latham was the standout performer in the top order, scoring 59 off 128 deliveries. He was eventually dismissed by Akash Deep, who finished the day with two wickets to his name.

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India had earlier made a breakthrough just before lunch when debutant Gurnoor Brar dismissed Devon Conway for 31. The young pacer made an immediate impact in his maiden Test appearance, providing India with the breakthrough they needed after New Zealand's opening pair had negotiated the initial overs.

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Earlier in the day, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first, looking to exploit the conditions at Christchurch. India made just one change to their playing XI, handing Gurnoor Brar his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand, meanwhile, retained their playing XI from the opening Test.

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